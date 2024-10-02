Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United defender Kieron Freeman has left the club following the expiration of his short-term contract.

The 32-year-old signed for Pools in August following an injury to Dan Dodds and went on to make seven appearances, impressing with a string of assured displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced right-back came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest and spent six successful seasons at Sheffield United, helping the Blades win two promotions in three years to reach the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freeman, who was capped by Wales in 2018, spent six months at National League rivals Oldham, making 10 appearances, before signing for Pools a week into the new campaign.

The experienced defender departs following seven generally impressive performances for Pools.

He made his debut as a late substitute in the goalless draw with Southend and started for the first time a week later in the defeat to Woking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His influence grew as he became fitter and sharper but he suffered an ill-timed injury 15 minutes into last month's trip to Ebbsfleet, just a day before his short-term contract expired.

Freeman recovered from injury but, after Pools swooped to sign versatile teenager Nathan Asiimwe on loan from Charlton, the club opted not to extend his deal.