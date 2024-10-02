Hartlepool United defender Kieron Freeman departs following expiration of short term contract
The 32-year-old signed for Pools in August following an injury to Dan Dodds and went on to make seven appearances, impressing with a string of assured displays.
The experienced right-back came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest and spent six successful seasons at Sheffield United, helping the Blades win two promotions in three years to reach the Premier League.
Freeman, who was capped by Wales in 2018, spent six months at National League rivals Oldham, making 10 appearances, before signing for Pools a week into the new campaign.
He made his debut as a late substitute in the goalless draw with Southend and started for the first time a week later in the defeat to Woking.
His influence grew as he became fitter and sharper but he suffered an ill-timed injury 15 minutes into last month's trip to Ebbsfleet, just a day before his short-term contract expired.
Freeman recovered from injury but, after Pools swooped to sign versatile teenager Nathan Asiimwe on loan from Charlton, the club opted not to extend his deal.
