Hartlepool United defender Kieron Freeman's future up in the air after expiration of his current contract
The 32-year-old was initially signed as cover for the injured Dan Dodds and has impressed during his short stint at the Prestige Group Stadium, making seven appearances and setting up Mani Dieseruvwe's winning goal in last week's victory over Boston.
However the experienced defender, who won promotion to the Premier League during a successful spell with Sheffield United, was forced off 15 minutes into last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to bottom club Ebbsfleet after appearing to injure himself while taking a free-kick.
It was particularly bad timing for Freeman as his injury coincided with both the return of Dan Dodds and the expiration of his short-term deal, which came to an end 24 hours after the trip to Kent.
Manager Darren Sarll said he was unsure about Freeman's future and admitted an extension of his deal could depend on the extent and nature of his injury.
"Kieron's short-term contract came to an end, sadly, on the Sunday after he was injured on the Saturday," he said.
"We're kind of in a bit of a no-man's-land.
"We've got to ascertain the length and the severity of the injury and also his contractual status, both of which are quarterbacked by other departments of the club."
