Football League World have reported Ogle could be set for a move to Scunthorpe United with the Iron said to have agreed a deal for the Australian defender.

Ogle has featured regularly for Paul Hartley’s side in pre-season owing to the absence of defenders Jamie Sterry and Euan Murray, with Ogle filling in at both right-back and centre-back when called upon.

Pools completed the signing of full-back Reghan Tumilty earlier this summer which might have raised concerns over Ogle’s future at the Suit Direct Stadium before the 23-year-old has enjoyed a decent pre-season campaign.

Reagan Ogle has been linked with a move to Scunthorpe United. Picture by FRANK REID

Ogle missed Pools’ final friendly against Sunderland with what Hartley said was a thigh injury, as the defender could be seen taking part in a series of fitness tests ahead of the fixture.

Ogle joined Pools from Accrington Stanley last summer after a number of loan spells away from the Wham Stadium.

The defender made over 20 appearances in all competitions last season as Pools solidified their EFL status.

Pools boss Hartley has suggested he remains keen to add to his squad rather than take away from it, with further reinforcements at the top end of the pitch still something the club are pursuing.