Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson hails new head coach's "massive" impact on his confidence
While the Australian has endured a challenging start when it comes to results and is now without a win in eight games, he looks to have had a big impact on Stephenson.
Having enjoyed a run in the side under Kevin Phillips towards the end of last season, the teenager featured in all of the opening six matches of the new campaign but fell out of favour following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone at the end of August that saw him substituted at half time. Stephenson was shipped out on loan twice, spending time at Northern Premier League sides Blyth Spartans and Whitby Town, while veteran manager Lennie Lawrence did not seem to have a lot of faith in the 19-year-old.
Limbrick, who has experience developing young players having worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough, has brought Stephenson back into the first team fold since taking over the mantle from Lawrence. It hasn't all been plain sailing for the energetic and determined full-back and he looked close to tears after missing a glaring chance to win the game against Maidenhead late on, his first Pools appearance for six months. However, he bounced back after being handed a start against Altrincham and impressed in Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors. With Dan Dodds now expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks, Stephenson could well be set for a run in the side and he admits Limbrick's faith in his potential has played a significant role in his resurgence.
"It's been massive," he said.
"Him believing in me fills me with confidence.
"It's been frustrating in terms of results over the past eight games, but we need to believe, we need to keep thinking we can take our chances and win games. Obviously, it hasn't been happening at the minute. We need to start winning more games."
