Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson has joined Northern Premier League side Blyth Spartans on a short-term loan deal.

The 18-year-old has made 26 Pools appearances and was an important part of his side's considerable defensive improvement towards the end of last season.

Stephenson featured six times in the opening weeks of the new campaign but appeared to fall down the pecking order somewhat following a difficult first half in last month's goalless draw with Braintree that saw him hooked at half time.

The teenager missed out on the subsequent three first team squads and started in the Durham Challenge Cup defeat to Chester-le-Street last week.

Stephenson has made six appearances so far this season but hasn't featured in any of the last three first team squads.

The enthusiastic and energetic full-back is held in high regard at the Prestige Group Stadium but could find his opportunities limited further following the return to fitness of Dan Dodds.

The homegrown defender's determination has made him a fan favourite in the North East and the move to Croft Park will give him the chance to gain further experience of first team football while continuing to train with Pools throughout the week.

It's been a turbulent couple of years for Blyth, who were relegated from the National League North last season and find themselves second from bottom in the Northern Premier League after winning just one of their opening eight games.

Their slow start cost manager Nolberto Solano, who spent a brief spell with Pools at the end of his career but is best known for his decade at Newcastle, his job last month.

Former York, Darlington and Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale succeeded Solano and has gone some way to steadying the ship, steering Spartans to their first league win, a 1-0 victory over Workington, last week.

Stephenson's new side, who have been under new ownership since April, travel to mid-table Stockton this evening.

Pools head of football Joe Monks hailed the loan move as an important step in Stephenson's development.

"Louis has done very well when playing for our first team but with the return of Dan Dodds in the right-back position, it would be selfish of us to prevent Louis playing regular first team football," he said.

"Playing matches is key for his development and going to Blyth on a short-term basis will give him the chance to play regularly at a competitive standard and keep him sharp for when he comes back into the first team squad later this season.

"As with our other academy-grown loan players, Louis will continue to train with the first team on a daily basis."