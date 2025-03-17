Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson is hoping he can establish himself in the Pools side between now and the end of the season.

The popular teenager, who has progressed through the ranks at Pools, enjoyed a run in the team under Kevin Phillips at the back end of last season but has fallen out of favour this term. Stephenson featured in all of the first six games of the new campaign but found himself down the pecking order following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone at the end of August when he was replaced at half time. After coming on as an 89th minute substitute against Braintree on August 31, Stephenson did not play another Pools game until he was recalled by Anthony Limbrick last month.

The 19-year-old, who has made 29 appearances for Pools in his fledgling career so far, was shipped out on loan twice, spending time at Northern Premier League sides Blyth Spartans and Whitby Town, while veteran Lennie Lawrence appeared reluctant to put too much faith in him after he returned to Pools.

Yet since Anthony Limbrick, who has a background in developing young players having worked in the academies of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough, replaced Lawrence in the dugout, Stephenson has found himself back in the first team fold. Even then, it hasn't been plain sailing and the young defender looked close to tears after he missed a gilt-edged chance to win the game against Maidenhead on his first Pools appearance in six months. However, three days later he was promoted from the bench to start against Altrincham and Stephenson was given another opportunity at the weekend when he replaced the injured Dan Dodds in the XI ahead of the visit of Solihull Moors, impressing with an energetic performance.

The popular teenager looks set for a run in the first team following an injury to Dan Dodds and an impressive showing against Solihull Moors. Picture by Frank Reid.

While he might still be something of a diamond in the rough, there's a lot to like about the youngster, who is full of passion, desire and determination and has the speed and running power to make him an asset at both ends of the pitch. Having broken back into the side, Stephenson, who stands to benefit from a hamstring injury to Dan Dodds, is determined to cement his place in the team between now and the end of the campaign.

"I really want to do well, I just want to play well for the team," he said.

"We need to get some points on the board, that's massive. We haven't won for eight games, that's frustrating but I think it will come and things will click. Right now we just need to take our chances and win games."