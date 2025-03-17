"I just want to play games and win football matches, especially for this football club."

Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson is optimistic about his future prospects at Pools.

The popular teenager has endured a difficult season so far, falling out of favour under Darren Sarll, being shipped out on loan twice and missing a gilt-edged chance late on against Maidenhead on his first Pools appearance for six months. However, the young defender has shown commendable character and mental fortitude to bounce back and impressed against Solihull Moors on Saturday, making the most of a chance to start ahead of the stricken Dan Dodds. Stephenson enjoyed a run in the side towards the back end of last season and will now be hoping to establish himself in the team again under head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Limbrick, who has a background developing young players having worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough, has always been a fan of Stephenson's and brought him back into the fold after he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of last month. The Australian, who has won just one of his first nine games at the helm, suggested previously that he considered the 19-year-old as an important part of the future of the club.

Of course, given the uncertainty surrounding Pools following chairman Raj Singh's sudden resignation last week, it's difficult to spend too much time thinking about the future. A lot will depend on whether Pools can attract new buyers before the end of the season and secure the club's future. Assuming a deal does go through and Pools can start planning for next season, then Stephenson could well be central to their thinking. At 19, he's already racked up 29 senior appearances and is hugely popular among fans, who admire his energetic and enthusiastic approach as well as his willingness to wear his heart on his sleeve. And while Stephenson admits he can't be sure what might happen next, he's hoping he can be a big part of a bright future at Pools.

"I don't know what will happen - be that the near future or any time in the future," he said.

"I just want to play games and win football matches, especially for this football club."