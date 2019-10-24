Hartlepool United defender Michael Raynes discusses 'massive' goal as he approaches career milestone

Michael Raynes arrived at Hartlepool United in the summer having played just nine competitive matches last season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 6:00 am
Michael Raynes challenges a decision during the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

The veteran defender has quickly put a frustrating 2018-19 campaign behind him by playing every minute in all 18 matches for Pools so far this season. And Raynes is hoping to keep the run going as he eyes a big career milestone.

“It’s massive for me, my goal when I came in was to play every minute I could and I’ve done that so far,” said the 32-year-old.

“That’s my goal going forward to play every game I can until I finish playing, it’s just about getting the games ticked off.

“I think I’m approaching 500 appearances so it’s not a bad number to get to!”

Raynes is just 18 appearances away from hitting the 500 game mark – an achievement he’s set to make at Hartlepool this season if he maintains his place in the heart of the defence.