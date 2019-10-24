Hartlepool United defender Michael Raynes discusses 'massive' goal as he approaches career milestone
Michael Raynes arrived at Hartlepool United in the summer having played just nine competitive matches last season.
The veteran defender has quickly put a frustrating 2018-19 campaign behind him by playing every minute in all 18 matches for Pools so far this season. And Raynes is hoping to keep the run going as he eyes a big career milestone.
“It’s massive for me, my goal when I came in was to play every minute I could and I’ve done that so far,” said the 32-year-old.
“That’s my goal going forward to play every game I can until I finish playing, it’s just about getting the games ticked off.
“I think I’m approaching 500 appearances so it’s not a bad number to get to!”
Raynes is just 18 appearances away from hitting the 500 game mark – an achievement he’s set to make at Hartlepool this season if he maintains his place in the heart of the defence.