The Pools defender is back training on Monday morning as he recovers from a hyper-extended knee injury picked up in training ahead of the Good Friday win at home to Dagenham & Redbridge.

Initial fears were that it could be serious but the Hartlepool manager believes Johnson could be back in the fold within the next fortnight.

“He’ll have to be guided by a little bit of swelling he’s got around the knee joint,” Challinor told The Mail.

Ryan Johnson of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th December 2020. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s done a lot of strengthening work and we’ll play it by ear. The bank holiday weekend may come a bit too soon but if things progress really well then there’s still potential.

"We don’t want to risk or rush anything so it’s more realistic for him to be back for the Maidenhead game which gives him a decent run until the end of the season.”

