Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes has backed teammate Billy Sass-Davies to bounce back following his error at Eastleigh last week.

Sass-Davies made a mess of dealing with a hopeful punt forward in Hampshire, allowing frontman Tyrese Shade to steal in and make it 1-1 as Pools proved unable to end a run of seven games without a win. The 25-year-old, who was starting just his second game under Anthony Limbrick, looked crestfallen after his mistake, although the Pools head coach leapt to his defence in his post-match interviews.

Since signing for Pools last summer following a successful trial period, Sass-Davies has been limited to just 17 appearances but the imposing defender has done enough to make himself popular with fans. After a slightly uncertain start in pre-season, Sass-Davies convinced then-manager Darren Sarll, who he had played under at both Yeovil and Woking, to offer him a deal. The former Welsh under-21 international was widely expected to be used as cover for experienced pair Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall, although he was given his chance earlier than he might have expected after the skipper was sent off two weeks into the campaign against Southend.

Sass-Davies impressed on his first start against Tamworth and featured fairly regularly under Sarll but has found things more difficult since his departure; of his 17 Pools appearances, 10 came under Sarll, five under Lennie Lawrence, while he has featured in just two of Limbrick's first eight games at the helm. It's hard to tell, but perhaps the fact that Sass-Davies made a glaring error in November's defeat to York, Limbrick's first game in the dugout, might have counted against him. He also faces stiff competition from both Parkes and Waterfall, although Limbrick has also used Jack Hunter, a midfielder, and full-backs David Ferguson and Dan Dodds in central-defence ahead of him.

When he did get his chance under Limbrick, Sass-Davies produced an assured performance against AFC Fylde but found things more difficult at Eastleigh. However, with skipper Luke Waterfall still struggling with a back injury, Sass-Davies could be given a chance to redeem himself ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors. And Parkes, who has made 34 appearances this season and has been one of his side's best performances, is a big fan of Sass-Davies.

"Bill's a good player," he said.

"I played with him early on in the season when Luke was suspended. He's still young, he's still learning and I always try to help him as much as possible. I think he's been fantastic. He suits playing in a back three, he suits playing on the right. He's got good experience and the main thing for him now is getting game time. I think the more game time he gets, the easier things will come for him, especially in terms of positioning and technical things like that. He's a great lad and he's worked really hard to get back into the team and he's deserved it."