"We want to keep clean sheets because it gives us a better chance of going on to win games.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes insists his side are determined to tighten things up at the back this season.

Pools conceded 82 goals last term and finished the campaign with a -12 goal difference, making them one of just two sides in the top half to have conceded more than they scored.

In all, Pools managed just four clean sheets throughout the entire campaign and shipped seven goals at local rivals Gateshead on a miserable evening in March, their heaviest defeat in 28 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, three of the four shutouts came after Parkes and fellow experienced defender Luke Waterfall arrived in January, two shrewd bits of business from head of football Joe Monks, with Pools showing considerable signs of improvement at the back towards the tail end of the campaign.

Parkes has been a pivotal member of the Pools back line ever since his January arrival from Livingston.

Parkes and Waterfall helped Pools to three successive home clean sheets and the pair are expected to form a pivotal part of Darren Sarll's back line this season.

Both men were typically impressive in Saturday's season opener, a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil; it took Pools 11 games to achieve their first clean sheet of the campaign last term.

Parkes, who got the better of combative Yeovil frontman Aaron Jarvis following a compelling tussle in the first half, came under fire from Glovers boss Mark Cooper, who suggested he should have been sent off for a strong challenge on Jordan Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, most of the 3,646 spectators inside Huish Park would probably have agreed with referee David Rock's assessment that the tackle warranted no more than a booking; it was late and a bit cynical, but it did not appear reckless.

Indeed, the former Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Exeter man was one of four visiting players, not to mention manager Darren Sarll, to find themselves in the referee's notebook as Pools produced a physical and combative performance.

Parkes and Waterfall are symbolic of a more imposing, gritty and determined outfit and Sarll and the central-defensive pair are likely to ruffle a few more feathers as the season progresses.

Another of the outstanding features from Saturday's battling victory was how Pools defended as a team, with midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron covering a huge amount of ground in service of their side while attackers Adam Campbell, Joe Grey and Luke Charman diligently tracked their runners and Mani Dieseruvwe, as ever, was outstanding helping his side out at set-pieces.

"We've worked hard in pre-season," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to keep clean sheets because it gives us a better chance of going on to win games.

"We said at Yeovil that if we could stay in the game, then we had a feeling we could go on and win.

"The lads have worked hard, the midfielders, the strikers, Joe Grey and Luke Charman.

"Everybody dug in and did what they had to do to get the three points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-look Pools side are back at Victoria Park for the first time on Saturday when well-fancied Southend, who drew 1-1 with York on the opening weekend, make the long journey up from Essex.

Parkes, who has scored once in 20 Pools appearances and was part of the side that kept the Shrimpers out the last time they visited, is relishing the prospect of getting back out in front of the home fans.

He said: "We're all looking forward to being back at home, we know that there's going to be a lot of fans behind us.

"If we can put in a performance like we did at Yeovil and hopefully get another three points, it makes it even better."