"I do like a back three personally because I think it gives you an overload in attacking areas while allowing you to stay solid defensively.

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes has revealed he enjoys playing in Anthony Limbrick's 3-5-2 formation.

The Australian has chopped and changed between three at the back and the more familiar 4-2-3-1 generally favoured by Lennie Lawrence since replacing the veteran last month. Pools made the switch to a 3-5-2 formation ahead of the trip to Sutton, Limbrick's first game at the helm and his only win to date. However, following a string of disappointing results, Pools reverted to a flat back four three weeks later as they made the long journey to Aldershot. Limbrick switched again last week as Pools lined up with three central-defenders against Eastleigh, with the 41-year-old suggesting he'd made the change to match the Spitfires' formation.

There are obvious advantages to going with three at the back. The shape allows Pools to field two strikers without sacrificing one of three central-midfielders, while lining up with wing-backs should, in theory at least, help to get the best out of attack-minded full-backs. However, Pools have not looked altogether comfortable in the formation, particularly from a defensive point of view. Pools only have three centre-halves on their books, with Parkes missing a couple of weeks with a knee issue while skipper Luke Waterfall has been sidelined with a back problem. As a result, the likes of David Ferguson, Dan Dodds and Jack Hunter have been used out of position, while Billy Sass-Davies made a glaring error leading to Eastleigh's equaliser last week having not played a lot of football under Limbrick.

The consensus among supporters is that Pools would be well-served by settling on a shape and sticking to it, allowing players to build relationships and get used to their new roles. Injuries and a suspension to Nathan Sheron have forced Limbrick's hand to an extent, but fans are hoping to see the Australian pin his colours to the mast in the coming weeks as Pools look to build for the future.

Parkes, who has played 34 times for Pools this season, admits he's comfortable operating in either a 3-5-2 formation or a more conventional back four. Picture by Frank Reid.

The vastly experienced Parkes, who has represented the likes of Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Exeter and has been one of his side's best performers this term, has played as part of a three as well as in a more conventional four at various stages throughout his long career. While the 33-year-old isn't too bothered about which formation he is deployed in, he admits he likes operating in Limbrick's 3-5-2.

"I've played in a back three before at different clubs and I've had a lot of joy from it," he said.

"I think we've got players that are capable of playing in a back three or a back four and we can switch within the game if we need to. We've got the players to do that.

"I do like a back three personally because I think it gives you an overload in attacking areas while allowing you to stay solid defensively.

"We've just got to make sure that we get it right if we are a back three. Then if we do go to a back four, we know we can deal with that because we've played it quite a lot this season."