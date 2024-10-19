"Lennie's come in, got hold of us and tried to make us feel better about ourselves.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes hailed Saturday's hard-fought draw with Maidenhead as a good result to end a difficult week.

The 32-year-old was back to his dominant best against a Magpies side who caused Pools all sorts of problems last season with their set-pieces.

The wily Sam Barratt boats one of the longest throws in the National League but Pools dealt with his barrage of their box much better than they had done when they were well-beaten in Berkshire last term.

While it was more about getting back to basics then blitzing their opponents there were at least - and at last - some positives to take from a battling point on the road.

The experienced defender was back to his dominant best in Berkshire.

Pressure has been piling on Pools in recent weeks and manager Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure came to an end on Wednesday after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by National League North Brackley.

Parkes and his teammates didn't have much time to lick their wounds, with Pools making the long trip to in-form Maidenhead just three days after Sarll's sacking.

Pools still appeared to be struggling with their recent loss of confidence in the first half and were behind at the break following Sam Barratt's penalty after a mistake by struggling skipper Luke Waterfall.

However, the introductions of Anthony Mancini and Adam Campbell helped Pools get a foothold in the contest as Campbell equalised with a clever finish, catching Magpies skipper Craig Ross out with a looping effort on the edge of the box.

It's painfully clear that it will take some time for Pools to solve their considerable problems but there were suggestions that this squad is still capable of doing much better despite their miserable start to the campaign.

And Parkes admitted he was pleased with a point as Pools stopped the rot and gave themselves something to build on.

"We started the first half off really well and we defended their set-pieces much better than we did on Tuesday night," he said.

"We were unfortunate to give the penalty away, it's just one of those things.

"We got back into it thanks to a great finish by Adam Campbell and we could have won it.

"I think we can be pleased we've got a draw but we're also a little bit frustrated not to have won the game as well."

The outspoken Sarll certainly didn't seem to get on with everyone during his time at Pools but the departing boss appeared to have a good relationship with Parkes.

The defender started all but one of the 15 matches under Sarll and only missed the win over Sutton through suspension.

However, after making such a strong start to the season Parkes produced a string of disappointing performances but was much-improved in Maidenhead.

While it's never nice to see someone lose their job, it felt like Pools were in dire need of a change and Parkes is hoping Saturday's point is a tentative step in the right direction.

He said: "It's been difficult.

"We knew that on Saturday against Brackley we weren't good enough.

"On Tuesday night I thought we were fantastic in the first half, it was one of the best first half performances we've had all season in terms of with the ball and creating chances.

"In the second half we were sloppy as defenders and we didn't deal with their long throws well enough.

"It didn't work out for the manager and you never want to see someone lose their job.

"Lennie's come in, got hold of us and tried to make us feel better about ourselves.

"It's been hard but I think today was a good result for us and we've just got to look forward now."