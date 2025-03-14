Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes admits he hasn't been thinking about the potential threat of relegation from the National League.

While Pools are 10 points clear of the drop with nine games to go, a number of the sides below them have games in hand. Anthony Limbrick's team come into Saturday's clash against Solihull Moors with just one win in their last 12 matches, a run that's seen them slide out of play-off contention while piling pressure on the Australian less than two months since he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence in the dugout. Given that Pools take on Rochdale, Gateshead, Oldham and Forest Green Rovers - all genuine promotion-contenders - in their final four matches of the season, they won't want to leave anything to chance.

In all likelihood, Pools need no more than seven more points to secure their National League status for another season, although the unfortunate Boreham Wood went down with 52 last term. Limbrick's side will be looking to use a run of home games against Solihull, who have lost six of their nine matches since Matthew Taylor replaced popular former boss Andy Whing in January, second-bottom Boston United and bottom side Ebbsfleet to propel themselves back up the table and away from the threat of relegation.

And while Parkes, who has featured 34 times for Pools this season and has been one of his side's outstanding performers, admits he is mindful of the need to start picking up more points, he insists he hasn't been dwelling on the potential threat of relegation.

Experienced defender Tom Parkes insists he hasn't been thinking about the prospect of relegation despite his side's disappointing recent form. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I'm not too sure if it's on our minds, I've not really thought about it much myself," he said.

"I agree that we need to pick up some points because we don't want to get dragged into it. For me personally, I'm looking at the fact that there are nine games left. That's 27 points to pick up. Our main aim is to try and pick up as many points as possible until the end of the season because if you can get all 27 points, then you never know where that could take you."