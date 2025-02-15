Experienced defender Tom Parkes, who has featured in 29 of his side's first 31 National League games this term, has been ruled out of Saturday's visit of Maidenhead following a knee injury. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes has been ruled out of Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Maidenhead due to a knee injury.

The 33-year-old has featured in 29 of his side's first 31 National League games this term and has been the most reliable and consistent performer in the Pools defence. However, he missed last Saturday's statement win over Sutton with a knee complaint and, despite returning during the draw with Tamworth in midweek, is absent from the squad for this weekend's clash with Maidenhead.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick has made two changes to his back line. Both David Ferguson and Jack Hunter, who were dropped to the bench in midweek, have been restored to the side. The pair are expected to line up either side of skipper Luke Waterfall, who has started 13 of the last 14 games.