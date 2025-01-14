Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes signs new 18-month contract
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Since signing for Pools last January, the 32-year-old has become one of his side's most important players, making 47 appearances and forming a formidable partnership with skipper Luke Waterfall.
This term, the former Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Exeter man has featured in 27 of his team's 28 matches, missing just one game through suspension.
When Parkes arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium 12 months ago, Pools had one of the leakiest defences in the National League.
However, his impressive form has helped turn his side into one of the division's best performing back lines, with Pools keeping 10 clean sheets in 25 league games so far this term.
Earlier in the campaign, Parkes surpassed 500 career appearances and his pedigree and experience have proved vital to Lennie Lawrence's side.
The defender becomes the second player to pen an 18-month contract as Pools look to put a longer term plan for future success in place after goalkeeper Adam Smith signed a new deal last week.
"I'm happy to have everything sorted, I'm looking forward to building on the last 12 months," Parkes said.
"I've loved every minute since coming here, it's nice to be playing regularly and picking up points.
"Hopefully we can have a strong second half of the season and finish high up the table."
Meanwhile, Lennie Lawrence added: "We're pleased to have Tom's contract extended until the end of next season.
"Since arriving at the club, he's made a significant contribution to our improved defensive performances.
"His consistency has been fantastic for us, and he's proved an excellent leader both on and off the pitch.
"I would like to thank the chairman and Joe Monks for their support in getting this contract finalised."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.