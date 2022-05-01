Hartlepool United supporters took part in their end of season fancy dress tradition at Scunthorpe United with this year's theme being doctors and nurses. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United doctors and nurses: Were you part of over 1,600 supporters paying tribute to the NHS as Graeme Lee's side were held by Scunthorpe United

It’s always a popular day among Hartlepool United supporters who turned out in force once again at Scunthorpe United.

The final away game of the season is always met with anticipation for Pools who were able to see the return of their end of season fancy dress tradition at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Over 1,600 Pools supporters made the trip to North Lincolnshire as Graeme Lee's side were held to a 1-1 draw by relegated Scunthorpe.

Cameron Wilson opened the scoring for the home side early in the second half before Pools captain Nicky Featherstone restored parity when he converted from the penalty spot after Luke Molyneux had been brought down in the area.

But with neither side able to find a winner, the day belonged to the travelling Pools supporters who paid tribute to the NHS with their attire dressed as doctors and nurses.

But can you spot yourself in our latest bumper fan gallery from Pools’ final away day of the season.

1. Arrived

Hartlepool United supporters arrive in Scunthorpe dressed as doctors and nurses. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Thank You NHS

Hartlepool United supporters pay tribute to the NHS at Scunthorpe. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Pools In Town

Pools supporters get in the spirit of things in their doctors and nurses attires at the Sands Venue Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Doctors Approval

Hartlepool United doctors at Scunthorpe. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

