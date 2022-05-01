The final away game of the season is always met with anticipation for Pools who were able to see the return of their end of season fancy dress tradition at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Over 1,600 Pools supporters made the trip to North Lincolnshire as Graeme Lee's side were held to a 1-1 draw by relegated Scunthorpe.

Cameron Wilson opened the scoring for the home side early in the second half before Pools captain Nicky Featherstone restored parity when he converted from the penalty spot after Luke Molyneux had been brought down in the area.

But with neither side able to find a winner, the day belonged to the travelling Pools supporters who paid tribute to the NHS with their attire dressed as doctors and nurses.

But can you spot yourself in our latest bumper fan gallery from Pools’ final away day of the season.

Arrived Hartlepool United supporters arrive in Scunthorpe dressed as doctors and nurses.

Thank You NHS Hartlepool United supporters pay tribute to the NHS at Scunthorpe.

Pools In Town Pools supporters get in the spirit of things in their doctors and nurses attires at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Doctors Approval Hartlepool United doctors at Scunthorpe.