Hartlepool United draw Stoke City in FA Cup third round at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United now know who they will face in the FA Cup third-round after the draw was made this evening.
Clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter this stage of the competition, with second-round matches haven taking place last weekend.
Hartlepool United drew Championship side Stoke City at home. Sunderland will face Shrewsbury Town away from home. Newcastle United drew Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
The FA Cup third-round games will take place on the weekend of January 7, with winners of those ties potentially scooping £105,000.