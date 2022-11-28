News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United draw Stoke City in FA Cup third round at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United now know who they will face in the FA Cup third-round after the draw was made this evening.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: A detailed view of the Emirates FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter this stage of the competition, with second-round matches haven taking place last weekend.

Hartlepool United drew Championship side Stoke City at home. Sunderland will face Shrewsbury Town away from home. Newcastle United drew Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The FA Cup third-round games will take place on the weekend of January 7, with winners of those ties potentially scooping £105,000.

