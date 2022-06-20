Paul Hartley’s side have been drawn into group A of the Northern section alongside League Two rivals Harrogate and League One side Morecambe.

Pools’ group will be completed with one of the eight invited Premier League U21 teams which has yet to be confirmed.

It will be the second successive year Pools will face Morecambe after being drawn into the same group as the Shrimps 12 months ago.

Hartlepool United will be in group A of the EFL Trophy's Northern section. Picture byMartin Swinney.

Pools would go onto qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, making it all the way to the semi-final where they would lose a penalty shootout to League One side, and eventual winners, Rotherham United.