Hartlepool United drawn at home to Tamworth in FA Trophy third round
Pools were dumped out in the fourth round by National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough last season but will consider themselves one of the favourites this time around.
A lot will depend on how Lennie Lawrence and his side choose to approach the competition - Pools could make a host of changes, or field a full strength side in a bid to win some silverware.
Tamworth, who won the National League North title last season, are one place below Pools in the National League table in 15th.
Pools beat the Lambs 1-0 in August thanks to Joe Grey's late goal but the Staffordshire side have already enjoyed success in cup competition this term, beating League One Huddersfield in the first round of the FA Cup.
The tie will take place on Saturday, December 7, with the winner receiving £4,500 for progressing.
