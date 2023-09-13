News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Hartlepool United's Callum Cooke is said to be valued at £193,000.Hartlepool United's Callum Cooke is said to be valued at £193,000.
Hartlepool United's Callum Cooke is said to be valued at £193,000.

Hartlepool United duo make list of National League's 20 most valuable players, joining men from York City, Solihull Moors, Bromley, Rochdale, Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic - picture gallery

Spireites duo David Ferguson and Callum Cooke have made this list of the National League’s 20 most valuable players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Ferguson and Cooke are both rated as being worth £193,000.

The list has been compiled by industry website transfermarkt.co.uk

So who are the most valuable players in the league? Here we have all the answers.

Get all the latest Pools news here.

£386,000

1. Tom Naylor (Chesterfield)

£386,000 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
£386,000

2. Dipo Akinyemi (York City)

£386,000 Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
£322.000

3. Barry Maguire (Kidderminster Harriers)

£322.000 Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
£257,000

4. Daniel Batty (York City)

£257,000 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueYork CityBromleyRochdaleSpireites