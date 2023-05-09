1 . Jakub Stolarczyk - Leave

Stolarczyk was brought in on loan in January, initially as back-up to Ben Killip, and was able to make the No.1 spot his own in the second half of the season. While the 22-year-old would have liked more clean sheets to his name, he will go back to Leicester City having benefited from his experience with Hartlepool. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese