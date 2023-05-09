News you can trust since 1877
It could be another summer of change at Hartlepool United. MI News & SportIt could be another summer of change at Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport
It could be another summer of change at Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport

Hartlepool United exodus photo gallery: 16 players who are likely to leave, nine who will stay and question mark over seven as Pools squad is assessed

It’s set to be another busy summer for Hartlepool United.

By Joe Ramage
Published 9th May 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:15 BST

John Askey will sit down with several members of his squad who are out of contract as he looks to assess who he will have available to him in the National League next season.

Once again, however, it could be another summer of upheaval for the club with several players likely to leave following relegation.

And here we assess Hartlepool's squad in full as to who we think could stay and who might leave this summer:

Stolarczyk was brought in on loan in January, initially as back-up to Ben Killip, and was able to make the No.1 spot his own in the second half of the season. While the 22-year-old would have liked more clean sheets to his name, he will go back to Leicester City having benefited from his experience with Hartlepool. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - Leave

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - Leave

Photo Sales
Killip is one of the longest serving players at the Suit Direct Stadium but with his deal set to expire in the summer it could be time for the goalkeeper to move on. Having lost his place to Jakub Stolarczyk, Killip sometimes splits the opinion of supporters and could be willing to seek a new challenge despite a superb display against Stockport. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Ben Killip - Leave

2. Ben Killip - Leave

Photo Sales
With Jakub Stolarczyk returning to his parent club and Ben Killip, potentially, set to leave, Boyes would represent Hartlepool's only goalkeeping option. The youngster has yet to feature for the club and is himself out of contract but is reaching the stage where he will need to start featuring, whether that is at the Suit Direct Stadium or elsewhere. MI News & Sport

3. Patrick Boyes - Might stay

3. Patrick Boyes - Might stay

Photo Sales
John Askey has suggested he is happy with his staff, of which Letheren could continue to be a part of. The 35-year-old is unlikely to be considered an option in goal for the club. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Kyle Letheren - Might stay

4. Kyle Letheren - Might stay

Photo Sales
