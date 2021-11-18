Hartlepool United explain why Block F of the Northwest Corner will be closed for Forest Green Rovers game

The club has confirmed that it is only Block F that will be closed, which will see the allocation of 55 fans moved to the terraces below.

A club statement said it is due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’ and have thanked fans for their understanding and patience.

They will work with supporters to provide a solution for the rest of the season. The Northwest Corner has become a main focal point on matchdays and the club have praised the atmosphere generated in that part of the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have released a statement about the Northwest Corner.

However, a section of it will be closed this weekend for safety reasons.

A Hartlepool United club statement read: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have been instructed to close Block F of the Northwest Corner for Saturday’s game against Forest Green Rovers.

“Whilst we appreciate the huge support fans show our football club, as well as the atmosphere you bring on matchdays, there are a number of safety issues that are a serious concern with over-crowding.

“The football club intend to work closely with the supporters to provide a solution for the remainder of the season, however for the interim we have no choice but to ask our season card holders in Block F to move onto the terraces at the front of the Teesside International Airport stand.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.