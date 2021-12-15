Hartlepool United explain why Town End will be closed to home fans for Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool cup games

Pools say that due to away ticket cup allocation rules, revenue, and the “club utilising the opportunity for a test event for the ongoing North West Corner discussions, we will be allocating away fans in this stand” – for the two cup games at the Suit Direct Stadium in early January.

With the Brunel Group Stand (The Town End) closed for home fans, the Rink End – Simpson Millar Stand – will instead house home fans for those two games.

Pools face Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy on January 4 and Championship side Blackpool the following Saturday, January 8, in the FA Cup.

The full club statement read: “We can now confirm all the details for our Emirates FA Cup and Papa Johns Trophy ties in January.

“Season tickets are not applicable for these two games, however season ticket holders can purchase from Wednesday 15th December before general sale on Monday 20th December.

“Please note, the Brunel Group Stand (The Town End) will be closed for home fans during both games.

"Due to away ticket cup allocation rules, revenue, and the club utilising the opportunity for a test event for the ongoing North West Corner discussions, we will be allocating away fans in this stand.

“The Simpson Millar Stand (Rink End) will be open for home fans for both fixtures. Blocks D, E, and F will all be available to Pools fans of all ages. However, under 16s will not be able to purchase tickets in block A and B.

"These two blocks will be specifically allocated for the North West Corner and any other over 16 who wishes to be a part of that area,” added the club statement.

Ticket details for the two games are as follows:

Papa Johns Trophy, Round of 16 v Bolton Wanderers. Tuesday 4th January. 7pm KO. £10 Adults £5 Kids U5's FREE

FA Cup Round 3 vs Blackpool FC. Saturday, 8th January. 12.30pm KO. £15 Adults. £10 concessions. £5 U16. £1 U5

