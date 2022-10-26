Hartlepool United fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in 3,707 crowd for Salford City clash?
Hartlepool United returned to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Salford City.
By Joe Ramage
9 minutes ago
Fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Salford City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 25th October 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Over 3,700 supporters were in attendance as Keith Curle’s side fell to defeat against the Ammies thanks to goals from Ryan Leak and Ethan Galbraith. Leak converted midway through the first half from a corner before Galbraith fired an excellent second in the final minute of stoppage time.
But were you inside the Suit Direct Stadium supporting Curle’s side? Check out our latest Pools fan gallery to see if you can spot yourself.
