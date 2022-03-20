Graeme Lee’s side have faced three games in six days against Leyton Orient, Bradford City and Newport County.

Pools were held at the Suit Direct Stadium by Orient last weekend before falling to a late defeat against Bradford on home soil in midweek.

But Lee’s side were able to end this run of games on a high after an impressive win in South Wales on Friday night coming from behind to beat Newport.

And here is our latest fan gallery.

1. Ready and Waiting Hartlepool United supporters ahead of Tuesday's match with Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. All Smiles Pools fans are all smiles ahead of the game (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Thumbs Up Thumbs up from these Hartlepool United supporters. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Taking Centre Stage Hartlepool United supporters take up their spot ahead of the League Two clash with Bradford City (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales