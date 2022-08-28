News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United supporters made the long trip to the Breyer Group Stadium for their League Two clash with Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan gallery: Did you make the trip to Leyton Orient

It was another challenging afternoon for Hartlepool United on their travels as they were beaten by Leyton Orient.

By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:42 am

The O’s scored four times on their way to three points as supporters were left to make the long journey home empty handed.

Pools did give their fans something to cheer about through Wes McDonald’s fine equaliser and Josh Umerah’s penalty in the second half.

But, for the 249 travelling supporters, it was another defeat on the road.

And here is our latest Pools fan gallery.

1. Pre-match

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the League Two fixture with Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales

2. Blue and White Army

Just under 250 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to the Breyer Group Stadium for Pools' clash with Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales

3. Watching On

Pools supporters watch on as their side take on Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales

4. Pools in London

Pools supporters in the capital. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales
Leyton Orient
Next Page
Page 1 of 3