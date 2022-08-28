The O’s scored four times on their way to three points as supporters were left to make the long journey home empty handed.

Pools did give their fans something to cheer about through Wes McDonald’s fine equaliser and Josh Umerah’s penalty in the second half.

But, for the 249 travelling supporters, it was another defeat on the road.

And here is our latest Pools fan gallery.

