Hartlepool United fan gallery: Did you make the trip to Leyton Orient
It was another challenging afternoon for Hartlepool United on their travels as they were beaten by Leyton Orient.
By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:42 am
The O’s scored four times on their way to three points as supporters were left to make the long journey home empty handed.
Pools did give their fans something to cheer about through Wes McDonald’s fine equaliser and Josh Umerah’s penalty in the second half.
But, for the 249 travelling supporters, it was another defeat on the road.
And here is our latest Pools fan gallery.
