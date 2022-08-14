Pools made the long journey to Sixfields looking for their first goal and their first win of the new season.
And despite striker Josh Umerah getting Pools off the mark in front of goal, it wasn’t enough to ensure a first three points of the season for Paul Hartley.
Former Pools defender Tyler Magloire headed the Cobblers in front before Umerah notched his first goal since his arrival from Wealdstone in the summer for an undisclosed fee.
But the home side would make sure of the three points when Louis Appere capitalised on a loose ball in the area to score at the second time of asking.
A crowd of 4,828 were in attendance at Sixfields including 205 Pools supporters who made the trip following their midweek jaunt to Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.
And here is our latest Pools fan gallery from Northampton.