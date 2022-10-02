Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you at the One Call Stadium as Josh Umerah rescued a point for Keith Curle's side at Mansfield Town
Hartlepool United rescued a late point at Mansfield Town.
By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:00 pm
Keith Curle’s side came from two goals down to take a point from the One Call Stadium and move off the foot of the League Two table.
Josh Umerah scored twice from the bench as Curle’s side claimed their sixth draw of the campaign.
But were you one of the 302 travelling supporters at the One Call Stadium?
Check out our latest Pools fan gallery from Hartlepool’s 2-2 draw with Mansfield.
