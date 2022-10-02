News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United supporters were able to celebrate a late draw at Mansfield Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you at the One Call Stadium as Josh Umerah rescued a point for Keith Curle's side at Mansfield Town

Hartlepool United rescued a late point at Mansfield Town.

By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:00 pm

Keith Curle’s side came from two goals down to take a point from the One Call Stadium and move off the foot of the League Two table.

Josh Umerah scored twice from the bench as Curle’s side claimed their sixth draw of the campaign.

But were you one of the 302 travelling supporters at the One Call Stadium?

Check out our latest Pools fan gallery from Hartlepool’s 2-2 draw with Mansfield.

1. Awaydays

Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to the One Call Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Checking In

Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Mansfield for their League Two fixture on Friday. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. On The Road

Just over 300 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to the One Call Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. HUFC

Hartlepool United came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

