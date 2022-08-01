Hartlepool United fans travelled in their numbers to Walsall for the opening game of the season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you in attendance at the Poundland Bescot Stadium

It was a day to forget for Hartlepool United on the pitch as they were comfortably beaten in their opening game of the new League Two season.

By Joe Ramage
Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:08 pm

Pools fell to a heavy defeat against Walsall after Brandon Comley’s deflected strike was added to by a hat-trick from Danny Johnson.

But despite the defeat, Pools were well backed by their travelling supporters inside the Poudland Bescot Stadium.

Can you spot yourself in our latest Pools fan gallery in a crowd of 5,745 at Walsall.

1. Thumbs Up

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the opening game of the new League Two campaign. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. New Kit

Hartlepool United supporters were kitted out for the new season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. HUFC

Pools fans at the Poundland Bescot Stadium ahead of the new League Two season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Every Saturday We Follow

Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Poundland Bescot Stadium for the League Two season opener. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

