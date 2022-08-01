Pools fell to a heavy defeat against Walsall after Brandon Comley’s deflected strike was added to by a hat-trick from Danny Johnson.
But despite the defeat, Pools were well backed by their travelling supporters inside the Poudland Bescot Stadium.
Can you spot yourself in our latest Pools fan gallery in a crowd of 5,745 at Walsall.
1. Thumbs Up
Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the opening game of the new League Two campaign. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. New Kit
Hartlepool United supporters were kitted out for the new season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. HUFC
Pools fans at the Poundland Bescot Stadium ahead of the new League Two season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Every Saturday We Follow
Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Poundland Bescot Stadium for the League Two season opener. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher