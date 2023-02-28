News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hartlepool United supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you one of 4,418 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for John Askey's first game in charge

It was a new era for Hartlepool United supporters against Walsall as John Askey took charge of his first game.

By Joe Ramage
9 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:44pm

Askey replaced Keith Curle as manager and had a dramatic opening game for Hartlepool as his side came from 3-1 down to rescue an unlikely draw.

Connor Jennings’ 92nd minute header earned a 3-3 draw to send the Suit Direct Stadium supporters home happy as their quest for survival continues.

But were you one of the 4,418 in attendance for Askey’s first game?

1. Hartlepool

Hartlepool supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium for their League Two fixture with Walsall. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales

2. A New Era

It was a new era for Hartlepool United against Walsall. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales

3. Checking In

Hartlepool United were back at the Suit Direct Stadium against Walsall. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales

4. All Smiles

All smiles ahead of Hartlepool United's 3-3 draw with Walsall. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Keith Curle