Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you one of 4,418 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for John Askey's first game in charge
It was a new era for Hartlepool United supporters against Walsall as John Askey took charge of his first game.
By Joe Ramage
9 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:44pm
Askey replaced Keith Curle as manager and had a dramatic opening game for Hartlepool as his side came from 3-1 down to rescue an unlikely draw.
Connor Jennings’ 92nd minute header earned a 3-3 draw to send the Suit Direct Stadium supporters home happy as their quest for survival continues.
But were you one of the 4,418 in attendance for Askey’s first game?
