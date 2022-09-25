News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United began a new era under Keith Curle with the visit of Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you part of the 4,298 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium as Keith Curle's side were held by Gillingham

Hartlepool United supporters welcomed in a new era at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:00 pm

Keith Curle took interim charge of his first game at the club against Gillingham but would have to settle for a draw with Pools unable to make a breakthrough.

Curle’s side fashioned a series of openings but could not capitalise as they slipped to the foot of the League Two table.

But were you one of the 4,298 in attendance for Curle's first game?

Here, you can check out our latest Pools fan gallery.

1. Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United supporters returned to the Suit Direct Stadium for the League Two meeting with Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. HUFC

Hartlepool United supporters take in the action at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. From Generation To Generation

Hartlepool United supporters young and old in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Match Day

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of their League Two fixture with Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Keith CurleGillinghamLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 5