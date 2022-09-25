Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you part of the 4,298 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium as Keith Curle's side were held by Gillingham
Hartlepool United supporters welcomed in a new era at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:00 pm
Keith Curle took interim charge of his first game at the club against Gillingham but would have to settle for a draw with Pools unable to make a breakthrough.
Curle’s side fashioned a series of openings but could not capitalise as they slipped to the foot of the League Two table.
But were you one of the 4,298 in attendance for Curle's first game?
Here, you can check out our latest Pools fan gallery.
Page 1 of 5