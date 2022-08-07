Paul Hartley got his first taste of the home faithful for a league fixture as Pools welcomed recently relegated AFC Wimbledon to home soil.

Pools were looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season and were unfortunate not to claim all three points following an encouraging display.

New striker Josh Umerah came close to opening the scoring midway through the second half before defender Euan Murray saw an effort come back off the angle of post and bar late in the game as Hartley’s side had to settle for a point in their first home game of the season.

But were you one of the 4,543 in attendance as Pools returned to the Suit Direct Stadium?

Check out our latest fan gallery to see if you can see yourself as Pools played out a goalless draw with Wimbledon.

1. Back at the Suit Direct Stadium Hartlepool United supporters are pleased to be back at the Suit Direct Stadium. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales

2. Thumbs Up Pools supporters ready for their first home game of the season. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales

3. Poolies Hartlepool United supporters enjoy their return to the Suit Direct Stadium. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales

4. Home Soil Hartlepool United returned to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the season. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales