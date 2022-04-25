Over 4,700 supporters were inside the Suit Direct Stadium but they were made to go home empty handed after Pools were comfortably beaten by Ben Garner’s Robins.

Harry McKirdy opened the scoring five minutes before half-time before he would double both his, and Swindon’s, tally 10 minutes into the second half.

And things got even worse for Pools five minutes before the end as Mathieu Baudry added a third for the away side.

The result means Pools have now gone seven games without a win on home soil as Graeme Lee’s side struggle towards the end of the season.

But despite their indifferent form of late, Pools fans still turned out in their numbers to show their support at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Were you one of the 4,786 in attendance against Swindon? Check out our latest Pools fan gallery to see if you can spot yourself.

