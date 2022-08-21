News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United played host to Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you part of the 5,103 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for Bradford City visit

Hartlepool United were back in action at the Suit Direct Stadium for the second time in a week for the visit of Bradford City.

By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:00 pm

Pools were searching for their first win of the season but suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Bantams after being forced to settle for a point against Tranmere Rovers in the week following a goalless draw.

And there were over 5,100 supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium for the visit of Bradford.

See if you can spot yourself in our latest Pools fan gallery.

Hartlepool United supporters were back at the Suit Direct Stadium for the second time in a week as Pools welcomed Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters enjoy the lunchtime sunshine inside the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of their League Two meeting with Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of their League Two fixture with Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters are in good spirits ahead of their League Two meeting with Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

