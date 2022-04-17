Hartlepool United kicked off their Easter weekend against Port Vale in front of 5,517 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Graeme Lee’s side were narrowly beaten after Connor Hall’s second half header was enough to separate the two teams despite a positive showing from the home side.

But were you part of another big crowd at the Suit Direct Stadium?

Check out our latest fan gallery to see if you can spot yourself.

1. All Smiles Hartlepool United supporters are all smiles ahead of their League Two clash with Port Vale at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool United Pools supporters gather ahead of their League Two game with Port Vale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Every Saturday We Follow Over 5,500 supporters turned out to see Hartlepool United face Port Vale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Good Friday Pools supporters ahead of their League Two meeting with Port Vale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales