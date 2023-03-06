Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 15 pictures of Pools supporters against Tranmere Rovers
Hartlepool United earned another point in their bid for survival against Tranmere Rovers.
John Askey’s side were good value for their result in Birkenhead backed by yet another good following at Prenton Park.
Callum Cooke gave Pools fans something to cheer about when giving Hartlepool the lead on the stroke of half-time before Josh Hawkes’ penalty levelled the scores in the second half.
But did you make the trip to Tranmere?
Check out our latest Hartlepool fan gallery as the points were shared at Prenton Park.