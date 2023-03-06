News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United earned a draw against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 15 pictures of Pools supporters against Tranmere Rovers

Hartlepool United earned another point in their bid for survival against Tranmere Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:10pm

John Askey’s side were good value for their result in Birkenhead backed by yet another good following at Prenton Park.

Callum Cooke gave Pools fans something to cheer about when giving Hartlepool the lead on the stroke of half-time before Josh Hawkes’ penalty levelled the scores in the second half.

But did you make the trip to Tranmere?

Check out our latest Hartlepool fan gallery as the points were shared at Prenton Park.

1. Tranmere (A)

Hartlepool United supporters inside Prenton Park ahead of the League Two fixture with Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Photo: Chris Donnelly

2. Ready To Go

Pools fans in good spirits ahead of the game with Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Photo: Chris Donnelly

3. On The Road

Hartlepool United were on the road again in League Two against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

4. Warming Up

Hartlepool United supporters inside Prenton Park. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Tranmere RoversHartlepoolJosh Hawkes