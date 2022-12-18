News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fans unfurl a banner before the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 17 of the best Pools fan pictures including Bradford City, Grimsby Town and Mansfield Town fixtures

It’s been a difficult season for Hartlepool United supporters.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago

Pools fans have only been able to enjoy three wins so far in the league this season ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Rochdale.

But despite their teams’ struggles, fan have still turned up and travelled in their numbers including the 128 who braved the sub-zero temperatures at Crawley Town for the club’s first away win of the campaign.

And here, at The Mail, we look at 17 of the best fan pictures of the season so far:

1. Pre-season

Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers against Sunderland in the final week of pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Walsall (A)

It was an opening day to forget for Hartlepool United fans under Paul Hartley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. AFC Wimbledon (H)

Over 4,500 supporters turned out for Hartlepool United's first home game of the season against AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Northampton Town (A)

Over 200 Hartlepool supporters travelled in extreme heat to Sixfields Stadium. MI News & Sport Ltd

Photo: John Cripps

