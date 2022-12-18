It’s been a difficult season for Hartlepool United supporters.

Pools fans have only been able to enjoy three wins so far in the league this season ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Rochdale.

But despite their teams’ struggles, fan have still turned up and travelled in their numbers including the 128 who braved the sub-zero temperatures at Crawley Town for the club’s first away win of the campaign.

And here, at The Mail, we look at 17 of the best fan pictures of the season so far:

1. Pre-season Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers against Sunderland in the final week of pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Walsall (A) It was an opening day to forget for Hartlepool United fans under Paul Hartley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. AFC Wimbledon (H) Over 4,500 supporters turned out for Hartlepool United's first home game of the season against AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Northampton Town (A) Over 200 Hartlepool supporters travelled in extreme heat to Sixfields Stadium. MI News & Sport Ltd