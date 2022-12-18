Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 17 of the best Pools fan pictures including Bradford City, Grimsby Town and Mansfield Town fixtures
It’s been a difficult season for Hartlepool United supporters.
By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago
Pools fans have only been able to enjoy three wins so far in the league this season ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Rochdale.
But despite their teams’ struggles, fan have still turned up and travelled in their numbers including the 128 who braved the sub-zero temperatures at Crawley Town for the club’s first away win of the campaign.
And here, at The Mail, we look at 17 of the best fan pictures of the season so far:
