Hartlepool United were back in action at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 19 pictures from 4,105 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for Colchester United visit

Hartlepool United were back in action at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
2 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side welcomed Colchester United to home soil in another important League Two fixture at the bottom of the table.

Over 4,000 supporters were in attendance as Pools slipped to a 2-1 defeat following late drama against the U’s.

Jamie Sterry’s goal in the final 10 minutes looked to have earned Pools a draw before the defender unfortunately turned into his own net.

And here is our latest fan gallery:

1. Home Soil

Hartlepool United were back in action at the Suit Direct Stadium (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

2. HUFC

Hartlepool United took on Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Checking In

Hartlepool United supporters check in to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

4. Hartlepool United v Colchester United

Hartlepool United fans were back at the Suit Direct Stadium against Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

