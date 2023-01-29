Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 19 pictures from 4,105 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for Colchester United visit
Hartlepool United were back in action at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
2 minutes ago
Keith Curle’s side welcomed Colchester United to home soil in another important League Two fixture at the bottom of the table.
Over 4,000 supporters were in attendance as Pools slipped to a 2-1 defeat following late drama against the U’s.
Jamie Sterry’s goal in the final 10 minutes looked to have earned Pools a draw before the defender unfortunately turned into his own net.
And here is our latest fan gallery:
