News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Hartlepool United suffered a heavy defeat against Oxford City Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United suffered a heavy defeat against Oxford City Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United suffered a heavy defeat against Oxford City Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 19 pictures of Pools supporters who leave frustrated following Oxford City defeat

It turned into an afternoon to forget for Hartlepool United supporters at Oxford City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST

Hartlepool were making their first ever visit to Marsh Lane to take on Oxford City in the National League and they were backed by over 400 travelling supporters in the blistering heat.

But despite taking the lead twice in the game, Pools fans were left frustrated on the long trip home as their side fell to a 5-2 defeat.

And here is our latest Pools fan gallery from Oxford:

Hartlepool United supporters made the long trip to Oxford in the sunshine. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Oxford City 5-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United supporters made the long trip to Oxford in the sunshine. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United fans made their first ever trip to Marsh Lane. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Oxford City 5-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United fans made their first ever trip to Marsh Lane. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Temperatures were soaring at Marsh Lane. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Oxford City 5-2 Hartlepool United

Temperatures were soaring at Marsh Lane. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Over 400 Pools fans made the trip to Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Oxford City 5-2 Hartlepool United

Over 400 Pools fans made the trip to Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueOxford