Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 19 pictures of Pools supporters who leave frustrated following Oxford City defeat
It turned into an afternoon to forget for Hartlepool United supporters at Oxford City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Hartlepool were making their first ever visit to Marsh Lane to take on Oxford City in the National League and they were backed by over 400 travelling supporters in the blistering heat.
But despite taking the lead twice in the game, Pools fans were left frustrated on the long trip home as their side fell to a 5-2 defeat.
And here is our latest Pools fan gallery from Oxford:
