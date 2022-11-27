Hartlepool United moved into the third round of the FA Cup after beating Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Keith Curle’s side took a 3-0 lead thanks to Callum Cooke’s first goal for the club and a brace from Josh Umerah.

Cooke hammered home a free kick from the edge of the area when firing low beyond the Harrogate wall to beat Pete Jameson in goal.

And Pools doubled their lead five minutes later when Umerah was sent tumbling by defender Joe Mattock who received a second yellow card and, as such, was dismissed. Umerah stepped up to convert the spot kick before adding his second of the game to seal the tie in the second half when powering home from Joe Grey's through ball.

Josh Coley grabbed a consolation for the away side as Hartlepool eased into the third round in front of 2,772 supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And here is our latest fan gallery from Pools’ FA Cup success.

