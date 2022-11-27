News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United are into the third round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 21 fan pictures from 2,772 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for FA Cup success over Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United moved into the third round of the FA Cup after beating Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side took a 3-0 lead thanks to Callum Cooke’s first goal for the club and a brace from Josh Umerah.

Cooke hammered home a free kick from the edge of the area when firing low beyond the Harrogate wall to beat Pete Jameson in goal.

And Pools doubled their lead five minutes later when Umerah was sent tumbling by defender Joe Mattock who received a second yellow card and, as such, was dismissed. Umerah stepped up to convert the spot kick before adding his second of the game to seal the tie in the second half when powering home from Joe Grey's through ball.

Josh Coley grabbed a consolation for the away side as Hartlepool eased into the third round in front of 2,772 supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And here is our latest fan gallery from Pools’ FA Cup success.

Hartlepool United welcomed Harrogate Town in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United were back at the Suit Direct Stadium in the FA Cup. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters made their way into the Suit Direct Stadium for the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

