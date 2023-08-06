News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United travelled to the Hive to take on Barnet on the opening day of the 2023-24 National League season. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United travelled to the Hive to take on Barnet on the opening day of the 2023-24 National League season. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery - 21 pictures as over 500 Pools fans make the trip to Barnet for opening day

Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers once again to begin the new National League season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The result may not have gone their way at the Hive as Hartlepool came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to Barnet, but supporters once again backed their team in good numbers.

John Askey’s side were backed by 537 fans in a crowd of 1,909 at the Hive as the new National League season got underway.

And you can check out our opening day fan gallery here:

Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to North London for the opening game of the 2023-24 campaign. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Barnet v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to North London for the opening game of the 2023-24 campaign. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Pools fans made the trip to the Hive for the start of the new National League season. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Barnet v Hartlepool United

Pools fans made the trip to the Hive for the start of the new National League season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool supporters watch on at the Hive. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Barnet v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool supporters watch on at the Hive. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

John Askey's side were on the road to start the new season. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Barnet v Hartlepool United

John Askey's side were on the road to start the new season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

