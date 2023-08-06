Hartlepool United fan photo gallery - 21 pictures as over 500 Pools fans make the trip to Barnet for opening day
Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers once again to begin the new National League season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
The result may not have gone their way at the Hive as Hartlepool came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to Barnet, but supporters once again backed their team in good numbers.
John Askey’s side were backed by 537 fans in a crowd of 1,909 at the Hive as the new National League season got underway.
And you can check out our opening day fan gallery here:
Page 1 of 6