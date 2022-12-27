Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 21 pictures from a bumper Boxing Day crowd at Rochdale
Hartlepool United supporters were able to enjoy the start of their festive period with a significant win over Rochdale.
By Joe Ramage
Keith Curle’s side were backed by over 600 supporters at the Crown Oil Arena as Hartlepool moved three points above the bottom two in the league table.
Rollin Menayese opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games before Callum Cooke scored a wonderful free kick to seal all three points.
But were you part of a bumper Boxing Day following? Check out our latest fan gallery:
