News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hartlepool United celebrated a Boxing Day win over Rochdale. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 21 pictures from a bumper Boxing Day crowd at Rochdale

Hartlepool United supporters were able to enjoy the start of their festive period with a significant win over Rochdale.

By Joe Ramage
37 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side were backed by over 600 supporters at the Crown Oil Arena as Hartlepool moved three points above the bottom two in the league table.

Rollin Menayese opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games before Callum Cooke scored a wonderful free kick to seal all three points.

But were you part of a bumper Boxing Day following? Check out our latest fan gallery:

1. Rochdale (A)

Hartlepool United were away to Rochdale in League Two. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Photo Sales

2. Festive Spirit

Pools supporters were in good spirits at the Crown Oil Arena. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Photo Sales

3. Away Days

Hartlepool United were on the road again in League Two. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Photo Sales

4. Poolies

Hartlepool United supporters inside the Crown Oil Arena on Boxing Day. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6