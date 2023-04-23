News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
56 minutes ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
1 hour ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
12 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest crowd of the season against Crawley Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest crowd of the season against Crawley Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest crowd of the season against Crawley Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 21 pictures of loyal Pools fans in biggest attendance of the season against Crawley Town

Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest crowd of the season against Crawley Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

With the help of the ‘Together United’ initiative, Hartlepool supporters turned out in their numbers for their biggest game of the season against Crawley.

A crowd of 6,812 were inside the Suit Direct Stadium to cheer on John Askey’s side but unfortunately the result would not go in their favour as they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

But were you in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium? Here is our latest fan gallery:

It was a key fixture for Hartlepool United against Crawley. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Key Game

It was a key fixture for Hartlepool United against Crawley. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United supporters knew the significance of their fixture with Crawley. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Come On Pools

Hartlepool United supporters knew the significance of their fixture with Crawley. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United welcomed Crawley for their penultimate home game of the season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United welcomed Crawley for their penultimate home game of the season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United supporters arrived early for their League Two fixture with Crawley. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Arriving Early

Hartlepool United supporters arrived early for their League Two fixture with Crawley. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Crawley Town