Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 21 pictures of loyal Pools fans in biggest attendance of the season against Crawley Town
Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest crowd of the season against Crawley Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
With the help of the ‘Together United’ initiative, Hartlepool supporters turned out in their numbers for their biggest game of the season against Crawley.
A crowd of 6,812 were inside the Suit Direct Stadium to cheer on John Askey’s side but unfortunately the result would not go in their favour as they fell to a 2-0 defeat.
But were you in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium? Here is our latest fan gallery:
Page 1 of 6