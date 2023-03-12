Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 24 brilliant pictures as Pools promote Her Game Too initiative against Northampton Town
Over 5,000 supporters were inside the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United drew with Northampton Town.
Hartlepool saw their first half lead, given to them by Josh Umerah, cancelled out by Sam Hoskins’ equaliser nine minutes from time.
Hoskins' goal means it is now three straight draws for John Askey.
The fixture held an added significance with it being dedicated to the Her Game Too campaign to help enforce a positive change for women and girls in football.
But were you in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium?