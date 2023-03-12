Over 5,000 supporters were inside the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United drew with Northampton Town.

Hartlepool saw their first half lead, given to them by Josh Umerah, cancelled out by Sam Hoskins’ equaliser nine minutes from time.

Hoskins' goal means it is now three straight draws for John Askey.

The fixture held an added significance with it being dedicated to the Her Game Too campaign to help enforce a positive change for women and girls in football.

But were you in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium?

1 . Warming Up Pools supporters brave the cold against Northampton Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Her Game Too The Her Game Too initiative was on show for Hartlepool's fixture with Northampton. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Football For Everyone The Her Game Too campaign was on display at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4 . Ready To Go Hartlepool supporters ahead of the League Two fixture with Northampton Town. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales