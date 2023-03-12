News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Northampton Town was a designated Her Game Too fixture. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Northampton Town was a designated Her Game Too fixture. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Northampton Town was a designated Her Game Too fixture. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 24 brilliant pictures as Pools promote Her Game Too initiative against Northampton Town

Over 5,000 supporters were inside the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United drew with Northampton Town.

By Joe Ramage
14 minutes ago

Hartlepool saw their first half lead, given to them by Josh Umerah, cancelled out by Sam Hoskins’ equaliser nine minutes from time.

Hoskins' goal means it is now three straight draws for John Askey.

The fixture held an added significance with it being dedicated to the Her Game Too campaign to help enforce a positive change for women and girls in football.

But were you in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium?

Pools supporters brave the cold against Northampton Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Warming Up

Pools supporters brave the cold against Northampton Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
The Her Game Too initiative was on show for Hartlepool's fixture with Northampton. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Her Game Too

The Her Game Too initiative was on show for Hartlepool's fixture with Northampton. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
The Her Game Too campaign was on display at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

3. Football For Everyone

The Her Game Too campaign was on display at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales
Hartlepool supporters ahead of the League Two fixture with Northampton Town. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Ready To Go

Hartlepool supporters ahead of the League Two fixture with Northampton Town. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Northampton TownSam Hoskins