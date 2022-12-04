Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 24 photos from 5,079 inside the Suit Direct Stadium for Stockport County clash
Over 5,000 supporters were in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for the return of Dave Challinor.
But it would be another difficult afternoon for Hartlepool United supporters after they were heavily beaten 5-0 by Stockport.
Kyle Wootton latched onto Reghan Tumilty's misplaced header to lift over Ben Killip before doubling his and Stockport's tally four minutes later from close range.
Pools failed to produce a reaction to falling behind as the visiting Hatters ran away with things in the second half.
Paddy Madden headed in from a corner before Callum Camps added a fourth from close range just after the hour.
And Challinor's return was capped with a fifth of the afternoon when Will Collar beat Killip with a low drive into the far corner.
The result leaves Keith Curle’s side rooted to the foot of the League Two table.
But were you one of the 5,079 in attendance? Check out our latest fan gallery here.