It was an away day to remember for Hartlepool United supporters who were able to celebrate a late win over Doncaster Rovers.

Over 1,000 Poolies made the trip to South Yorkshire to cheer on Keith Curle’s side and a number of new signings after the transfer window closed with 11 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And fans got to see plenty of new faces in action at the Eco-Power Stadium including January signing Dan Dodds who scored a crucial late winner in front of the travelling support.

Dodds latched onto Josh Umerah’s lofted ball and was able to outrun his marker before firing an excellent strike at goal which would cannon in off the post.

It sent 1,032 travelling Hartlepool supporters behind the goal delirious as they were able to hold on to secure a league double over Doncaster and claim another important three points in their fight for survival.

And here is our latest bumper fan gallery:

1 . Thumbs Up Hartlepool United supporters in good spirits at the Eco-Power Sadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Checking In Hartlepool United supporters arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Every Saturday We Follow Hartlepool United supporters travelled in their numbers to Doncaster. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4 . On The Road Pools were on the road at Doncaster. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales