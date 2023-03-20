News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 30 pictures of excellent 1,045 Pools supporters at Bradford City

Hartlepool United were backed by over 1,000 supporters at Bradford City.

By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

A crowd of over 18,000 were at Valley Parade for Hartlepool’s League Two fixture with Bradford as John Askey’s side earned a fourth consecutive draw.

Goals from Callum Cooke and Dan Kemp were not enough to see Pools over the line for three points as League Two’s top scorer Andy Cook levelled things up twice.

But were you one of 1,045 away fans inside Valley Parade?

Check out our latest fan gallery here:

Over 1,000 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Bradford. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

1. Away End

Over 1,000 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Bradford. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters were in fine voice at Valley Parade. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

2. Every Saturday We Follow

Hartlepool United supporters were in fine voice at Valley Parade. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Hartlepool United were backed by over 1,000 supporters against Bradford City (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

3. HUFC

Hartlepool United were backed by over 1,000 supporters against Bradford City (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Hartlepool United were on the road again in League Two. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

4. Awaydays

Hartlepool United were on the road again in League Two. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

