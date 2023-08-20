Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 31 pictures as John Askey's side celebrate first away win of the season at Southend United
Hartlepool United supporters made the long journey to Roots Hall for their second away game of the season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
Hartlepool took on Southend United in a captivating game in Essex with John Askey’s side edging a five-goal thriller.
Tom Crawford, Joe Grey and Charlie Seaman were all on target as Pools claimed their first away win of the season to celebrate in front of the 170 travelling supporters.
But did you make the trip to Roots Hall?
Here is our latest Hartlepool fan gallery:
