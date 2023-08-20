News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Hartlepool United supporters enjoyed their first away win of the season against Southend United. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United supporters enjoyed their first away win of the season against Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United supporters enjoyed their first away win of the season against Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 31 pictures as John Askey's side celebrate first away win of the season at Southend United

Hartlepool United supporters made the long journey to Roots Hall for their second away game of the season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

Hartlepool took on Southend United in a captivating game in Essex with John Askey’s side edging a five-goal thriller.

Tom Crawford, Joe Grey and Charlie Seaman were all on target as Pools claimed their first away win of the season to celebrate in front of the 170 travelling supporters.

But did you make the trip to Roots Hall?

Here is our latest Hartlepool fan gallery:

Hartlepool supporters made the long journey to Essex for their second away game of the season. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Southend United v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool supporters made the long journey to Essex for their second away game of the season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
170 Hartlepool supporters made the trip to Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Southend United v Hartlepool United

170 Hartlepool supporters made the trip to Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool were on the road at Southend Picture by FRANK REID

3. Southend United v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool were on the road at Southend Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool supporters were able to celebrate their first away win of the season at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Southend United v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool supporters were able to celebrate their first away win of the season at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:EssexHartlepoolCharlie Seaman