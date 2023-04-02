Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 32 pictures as Pools secure dramatic first win under John Askey
Hartlepool United supporters were celebrating a dramatic late win over Swindon Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:41 BST
It was just the seventh time Pools have tasted victory this season - the fourth at the Suit Direct Stadium after they came from behind to beat Swindon.
Connor Jennings’ 88th minute strike cancelled out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s opener early in the first half before Oliver Finney completed a remarkable turnaround when firing in from the edge of the area in the 94th minute.
But were you part of over 4,800 inside the Suit Direct Stadium?
Page 1 of 8