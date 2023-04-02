News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Hartlepool United came from behind to secure a dramatic late win over Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United came from behind to secure a dramatic late win over Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United came from behind to secure a dramatic late win over Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 32 pictures as Pools secure dramatic first win under John Askey

Hartlepool United supporters were celebrating a dramatic late win over Swindon Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

It was just the seventh time Pools have tasted victory this season - the fourth at the Suit Direct Stadium after they came from behind to beat Swindon.

Connor Jennings’ 88th minute strike cancelled out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s opener early in the first half before Oliver Finney completed a remarkable turnaround when firing in from the edge of the area in the 94th minute.

But were you part of over 4,800 inside the Suit Direct Stadium?

Hartlepool United supporters braved the elements for the League Two fixture with Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Warming Up

Hartlepool United supporters braved the elements for the League Two fixture with Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United supporters arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Arriving

Hartlepool United supporters arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United were back at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United were back at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. In The Zone

Hartlepool United supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Swindon